Remembering Whitney

Elizabeth Turner’s In Memoriam tribute to Whitney Lindelof was wonderful. I knew Whitney a little bit as I had seen her only at karaoke performances. Whitney’s songs were full of profanity and vulgarity, but her audiences just had to admire the force and intensity with which she sang them. Her death comes as a surprise as I thought she appeared to be in excellent health. I never suspected that she had been born with an enlarged heart. Whitney was very sweet and friendly to anyone she encountered in those audiences. It is obvious that she had a big heart in more ways than one.

RIP Whitney Lindelof.