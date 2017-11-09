Bevy of Brand-New Beverages

Newly released wine, beer, and booze grab the most headlines around these parts, but Santa Barbara is currently a hub of nonalcoholic beverage creation as well. Here are three new drinks to check out.



The Avocado Tea Company’s Leafy Dreams: Founder Andrew Quine finds use for otherwise overlooked avocado leaves.

Sparrow Caffeine Water: Cole McKussic combines health consciousness with caffeine buzz into sparking beverage.

Kopu Water’s Sparkling Sustainability: Founders Justin and Mindy Mahy bring New Zealand water stateside in reusable bottles.