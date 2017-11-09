Darned Dems

Reading Hal Conklin’s mean-spirited post-election comment that “if his votes and those of White’s were combined, they would exceed Murillo’s,” I am again shocked at the self-destructive internecine warfare on the left. What with Lois Capps and Das Williams refusing to support the Democrat-chosen candidate Cathy Murillo, Bendy White’s decision to join the mayoral race just to beat that party-chosen candidate, and the usually Democrat-dependable Independent‘s support for Conklin, who needs enemies on the right?

If the Democrats continue in this vein, God help us in 2018 and 2020!

Meanwhile the Huffington Post profiled Cathy Murillo, noting in “Here’s a List of Historic Victories Democrats Had on Election Day” that Santa Barbara has elected its first Latina mayor. Sadly, it was with no thanks to renegade Democrats, who put up two white male candidates in a rather pathetic effort to derail this long-needed shift to greater inclusivity.

Let’s all join together to support Murillo as she tackles her job — and in 2018 unreservedly back Democrat Salud Carbajal in next year’s Congressional election.