Golden State Athletic Conference at Westmont

11/9, 11/11: College Men’s Soccer: GSAC Tournament at Westmont



Top-seeded Vanguard, 15-2 overall and 10-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference, is favored to win this four-team playoff. Westmont (8-4-3, 7-3) is no. 2 and hopes to reach Saturday’s final. The Warriors placed four men on the all-GSAC team: senior defenders Josh Constant and Blake Homan, sophomore goalkeeper Lalo Delgado, and Jeremiah Anderson, who scored four game-winning goals. Thu.: Vanguard vs. Hope International, 11am, and Westmont vs. The Master’s, 2pm; Sat.: Final, 2pm. Thorrington Field, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$8. Call 565-6010.