Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week

Oct. 23-29

Madison Funk, San Marcos cross country

The sophomore won the girls’ race at the county cross-country championships and led the Royals to the team title. Her three-mile time was 18:00.38.

Ethan Parrish, Dos Pueblos water polo

The sophomore scored eight goals in a 13-7 victory over San Marcos that gave the Chargers a share of the Channel League title with a 7-1 record.

Oct. 30-Nov. 4

Jason Teng, Dos Pueblos water polo

The senior’s goal in the final second lifted the Chargers to an upset of fourth-seeded Los Alamitos, sending them into this week’s CIF Division 3 semifinals.

Emma Fraser, SBCC water polo

The first-year sharpshooter from Canada scored 10 goals in two victories as the Vaqueros claimed their fourth straight Western State Conference championship.