Bestirred and Bee Bothered

Samantha Bee last night at the Arlington should have been the highlight of a great Fareed Zakaria, Joe Biden political lecture season in Santa Barbara. It was worse than banal; it was a sexist catastrophe. The evening perfectly reinforced the cultural Sex Axiom that cripples women, and they crippled Sam!

Instead of her brilliant wit and insight excoriating the Republicans for their tax bill, Moore for chasing underage girls who are compared to the Virgin Mary, and slamming Trump for his miserable game of Chinese checkers, it focused on her cookie baking and fitness program. The cultural stereotype says women must explain themselves as being good women and trustworthy precisely because they can do well what men have historically done. Since when did Fareed Zakaria have to explain his waffle recipe for kids at a political talk? Shame on Santa Barbara!