Honey is a diva through and through! This 9-year-old queen kitty loves attention. She will purr and knead her paws when you give her pets and scratches. Her new home needs to be just so, but what else would you expect from true royalty. She would do best in a home where she is the only cat because she truly loves to be adored!

To meet Honey and other available animals needing loving homes, visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road, or call 805-964-4777. Shelter hours are Monday – Saturday 10AM-4:30PM. To check out more adoptable pets, visit: SBHS.