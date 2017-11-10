Motivation

Like Las Vegas, undue emphasis is again placed on determining the motive of the mass murderer in Sutherland Springs. This is a fool’s errand since motive is relevant to the pursuit of criminal charges.

If we are ever going to reduce this societal scourge, the inquiry must be intensely and quickly refocused. We must demand to know why some state legislators and governors and Congress and our president continue to support the availability and ease of purchase of weapons that enable mass murder. It is theirmotivations that must be studied and publicized with the same intensity as the post-mortem psychology of mass murders.

Only then we will be informed.