You Are What You Eat

Bryan Rosen’s letter was so inspirational. And so true.

The great mathematician Pythagoras, who brought math to Greece, predicted 2,500 years ago that if human beings ate suffering, tortured animals, we would become a brute-like, warlike creature incapable of meeting the spiritual challenges we must face in this world.

Look at us today, guzzling billions of slaughtered animals daily without thought or need, rife with mad cow which is a related prion disease that causes Alzheimer’s-like symptoms. See https://youtu.be/-2g1gxQuFpM.

Our bodies are ill with toxic drugs from the antibiotics and hormone-related drugs given to animals and found in meat products.

Our world is fraught with war and sending our men to war. Our compassion index is zero. Until we change, nothing changes.