Our culture has accepted two lies. Number one, if you disagree with someone’s lifestyle or position, you hate them. Number two, if you love someone, you must agree with everything they believe or do. Both are nonsense. You do not have to compromise convictions to be passionate or understanding.

Many of us (not the current majority in Santa Barbara or California) believe in God. We believe in the United States of America. We have hopes for our elected officials and respect all of them for their service to our country and our communities. We believe in patriotism. We believe in term limits. We believe in moderate social values. We believe in fiscally conservative policies. We believe in lowering all taxes. We believe in a hard work ethic and production.

I have lived in Santa Barbara for almost 40 years and attended UCSB for graduate school. After becoming a senior vice president for a local bank, I owned my own businesses. I then became a local high school teacher and coach, and I have been very happy in this profession for 28 years. My wife is a physical therapist and was Employee of the Year at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. We raised two children in local schools and have been both homeowners and renters.

My hopes are that those with these shared values and experiences will voice their support for those that support these ideals and resist our newly elected local officials who have proven personal agendas that could take us in another direction.