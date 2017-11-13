Man Killed in Rollover on Highway 154

A Santa Maria man had just about made it down State Route 154 when his Honda Civic swerved back and forth on Saturday afternoon, flipping and killing the driver, Ricky Lawrence Long, 62 of Santa Maria. His passenger, Amber Cave, 31, of Santa Maria received minor hand lacerations in the rollover. California Highway Patrol stated the collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. near the Salvar Road overpass, known locally as “the bridge to nowhere” as it deadends at San Marcos Foothills Nature Preserve.

Long, who was wearing his seatbelt, had been headed east down San Marcos Pass when he swerved across the highway centerline, then back into his lane and off the pavement. The vehicle overturned when it went back onto the road. The 154 was closed for about three hours while officers investigated the accident.