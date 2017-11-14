Game of the Week, 11/17/17: High School Football — Bishop Diego vs. San Marino

The scoreboard operator will get quite a workout if the two teams keep up the pace they set last week, when they scored a combined 18 touchdowns in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs. Bishop’s Cardinals (10-1), ranked no. 1 in the division, overran Norte Vista, 63-13, while no. 9 San Marino (8-2) outscored Summit, 62-49. The Cardinals will be counting on their defense to give them the edge over the Titans. Bishop’s John Harris, who has rushed for almost 1,500 yards, sat out last week’s game with a knee injury, but the line paved the way for six rushing TDs by Evan McKeegan, Nick Kislow, and Adrian Soracco. 7pm. La Playa Stadium, S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. $5-$10. Call 967-1266.