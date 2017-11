Manny Nwosu, SBCC football

After rushing for 127 yards on 27 carries in a 14-0 victory at L.A. Valley, the sophomore finished the season with 1,080 yards on the ground, becoming the first Vaquero running back to top 1,000 in 47 years.

Lindsey Ruddins, UCSB volleyball

In the Gaucho women’s final home stand, the sophomore slammed 32 kills in a five-set victory over UC Irvine and 27 kills in a four-set loss to UC Davis. She leads the NCAA in kill average with 5.78 per set.