A candlelight vigil to remember the millions of teens who run away in the U.S. annually will be held at Santa Barbara’s Unitarian Society on Friday, November 17, at 5:30 p.m. November is National Runaway Prevention Month and a collective consisting of the YMCA, Noah’s Anchorage teen shelter, the C3H homeless collaborative, and others are organizing the public forum. The vigil begins at Parish Hall at 1535 Santa Barbara Street.