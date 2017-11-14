Tube Troubles

Recently, Cox Communications “upgraded” a very popular TV station to a higher subscription rate. This means in order to access a channel that we watch almost exclusively, we’d need to pay another $30 a month on top of a cable and internet bill of nearly $100 per month!

Cox has a monopoly in Santa Barbara and agreed to provide a minimum service package for a low cost but has recently done this upgrade to hold its customers hostage to the higher fee. Particularly because there’s no competition here, the only way we can get service is to go through Cox. Let’s renegotiate the deal with Cox to stop this practice and allow consumers to select from a menu and subscribe to the channels they really want to receive.