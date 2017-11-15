Good People Needed

We need good people in government with imagination, who would plan for workers to earn a sufficient living. Visionaries, who don’t care for riches and power, but for ongoing education, for old and young people, encouraging art, music, poetry. Without art, a city would be a desert.

Government should create better conditions for those, who for any or no reason, cannot help themselves. Protect not only the upper class but also the underclass, where hunger and homelessness hurt. To rely for help on relatives or neighbors, as has been suggested, life would be impossible, intolerable.

The rich protest paying more taxes. They can only eat so much, cannot eat money, they would not care to share.

Abolish nuclear power. Reduce military spending. Have gun control. The benefits of peace would improve the economy. The earth needs protecting. People need to eat safe food. GMO and other pesticides should not be allowed to contaminate fields and people’s health.