Hundreds Gather to Remember Winemaker Seth Kunin

More than 500 people gathered at the Larner Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley on Monday, November 13, to celebrate the life and influence of winemaker Seth Kunin, who died of a sudden heart attack at age 50 on October 28. “Seth was sustenance,” said one of many speakers applauding the oversize impact of that Kunin had on the winemaking, sommelier, culinary, and Funk Zone communities of Santa Barbara and beyond. His friends are finishing his 2017 harvest at Kunin’s brand new winery in Goleta, where his wife, Magan, and eight-year-old daughter, Phoebe, plan to continue his legacy.