UCSB Professor Richard Ross Brings ‘Beautiful Trouble’ to Campus

Approaching the end of a near-40-year tenure at UC Santa Barbara, Professor Richard Ross culminates his approach to teaching and praxis in an 11-week colloquium designed to expose eager minds to alternative, socially engaged art practices. 11 weeks, 11 artists, and 250 students, concluding in a major lecture by the Guerrilla Girls, and marking the beginning of Professor Ross’ retirement, ‘Making Art in a Time of Rage’ has never been more relevant.