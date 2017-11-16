Writer’s Stamp

“I swore I’d never do another in-depth story on another person,” Roger Durling said of the great responsibility he felt to get it all right when profiling Hank Pitcher last March. But when Michael Towbes died, “I attended his memorial and heard Janet Garufis speak. It dawned on me right then that I’d known her for many years as a public figure, but I didn’t know who she was,” said Roger. “I think the hardest part for me is how invested I get into the profiles. The most pleasurable aspect is trying to understand how another person ticks — and stepping into her shoes — and losing myself.” Readers will find Roger’s story on the Montecito Bank & Trust CEO in print on page 23 and online here.