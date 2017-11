Harvey is a 12-month-old dog who was rescued from Hurricane Harvey. He is pretty shy but is learning to warm up to people and other dogs quickly. He is looking for someone patient and kind to help him blossom.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG.