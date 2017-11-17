Welcome to the Jungle

Just back from commercial shoots in Australia and New York City, Santa Barbara photographer and filmmaker Morgan Maassen says his latest surf edit — 17 minutes of mostly tropical wandering, entitled “Jungle”— is “a tip of the hat to my passion for surfing and to create a long-form edit of some of my favorite adventures from the last several years.” Morgan Maassen









The film’s title fits its content, he added. “[The jungle] is just where I spend most of my time, battling bugs and trekking [to and from surf spots].”









“Jungle” was filmed in Bali, Mexico, Nicaragua, Maldives, Mentawais, California, Barbados, Australia, and France, with surfers Marlon Gerber, Lee Wilson, Noa Deane, Sterling Spencer, Dillon Perillo, Rob Machado, Laura Enever, Alessa Quizon, Bella Nicols, Nat Young, Andrew Doheny, Dane Reynolds, and Stephanie Gilmore.

Morgan Maassen