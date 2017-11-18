A Musical Request

Do you support music and cultural diversity? Would you like to hear more Middle Eastern and Mediterranean music? Please support a UCSB Middle Eastern Ensemble Winter Concert on SBTV Channel 17. The total cost to bring the Ensemble’s concert to all on December 2, 2017, totals $700. With community support, this special concert from UCSB’s Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall will be enjoyed on local television.

Please send a contribution to SBTV; Attn: Mark Melson, Executive Director; 320 South Salinas Street; Santa Barbara, CA 93103. A suggested donation of $100 will put your logo as a sponsor in the introduction to this spectacular concert.