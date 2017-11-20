Dream Foundation Holds Gala at the Bacara

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort was at its finest on Saturday, November 18, for the Dream Foundation’s 16th annual Dreamland Gala. Raising awareness of the Dream Foundation’s mission to fulfill the end-of-life dreams of terminally-ill adults has never been more fun. British rock legend Sir Cliff Richard sang some of his many hits that span an incredible five decades, and speakers Claire Wineland and Jim Mills delivered inspirational messages about what the organization has done for them and for others.

Jesse Grant, Getty Images

The setting at the Bacara has always been splendid, but the polish put on this particular event by the Ritz Carlton team was remarkable. In the tastefully planned outdoor area guests sipped wine or Patron cocktails, examined the silent auction items, had their pictures taken, and checked out the new GTC4 Lusso shooting brake from Ferrari Westlake. Inside, the décor was spectacular, and the cuisine was delivered in style by squads of synchronized servers.







