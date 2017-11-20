Drive, Don’t Phone

For years, I have made people aware in newspapers and speeches how my life changed 25 years ago after a drunken driver hit me. I was 16 then. I urge all to have a sober driver if drinking and some are listening. Thank you.

I intend to bring more responsible, safe and sober drivers on the roads.

A new threat is quickly taking its place: cell phones. I see people on them everywhere, like in stores, restaurants, and even vehicles. Drivers of all ages are distracted in numerous ways, but cell-phone usage takes the cake.

Driving with a cell phone is like driving drunk, if not worse. Who wants to drive a vehicle and not pay attention to the road just to text a petty message? Is this distraction worth the risk of injuring or killing others?

People will be traveling on roads and highways in beautiful California for the upcoming holidays. Drivers need to place undivided attention on the road for safety. Navigating or texting on the phone prevents them from that.

Using the phone for just five seconds is similar to driving the length of a football field at 55 mph, blindfolded. Clearly, that is irresponsible and unsafe.

Please, stop your vehicle when using the phone. Do not drive drunk. Both would bring more safety to the roads every day.