Game of the Week, 11/24/17 — High School Football: Valley View at Dos Pueblos

It will be Football Friday in Goleta, as the DP Chargers take an 11-game winning streak into the CIF Division 10 semifinals. The only other time they came this far was in 2001 when Shane Lopes (who has coached Laguna Blanca into the 8-man Division 2 finals) was their quarterback. The Chargers (11-1) have been rock solid on defense since their only loss in August. They contained an explosive running back from Gahr in last week’s 35-28 victory, and they’ll be tested again by Valley View senior Justin Keeling, who rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-28 pounding of Garden Grove Pacifica. The Eagles (9-3) also passed for 210 yards. DP has a balanced offense led by senior quarterback Jake Ramirez. The winner Friday will play either Quartz Hill (11-1) or Apple Valley (11-0) for the championship next week. 7pm. Scott O’Leary Field, Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. $5-$10. Call 968-2541.