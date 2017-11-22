WEATHER »
The Santa Barbara Zoo's baby Asian small-clawed otters, now about seven weeks old. Their teeth have come in and theirs eyes are open (in that order) but still have a few weeks before their parents will teach them to swim or be on public display.

Paul Wellman

You Otter See This

Santa Barbara zookeeper Heather Leith has arguably the best job in the world. She cares for the baby otters born there on October 7. The Asian small-clawed otters were six weeks old when Independent photographer Paul Wellman was allowed behind-the-scenes to video the mewling trio as Leith weighed them. She explained they’d just opened their eyes, had yet to eat solid food, and were due to visit shallow pie plates of water, if their parents approved.



