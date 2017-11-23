Bring Back the Age of Reason

After reading about the overhauling reform to the “tax plan,” I wondered what Samuel Adams and the Sons of Liberty would think of the ongoing business in the District of Columbia.

Could revolution-starting businessmen like John Hancock or the brigand/banker Alexander Hamilton fathom a government that’s trillions in debt, run by a Lear jet-loving crowd whose sole endeavors are promising the “suffering people in the middle class” relief and writing documents like the “Unified Framework”?

I believe our founding fathers would be as dumbfounded as the tax experts. The conservative party should be ashamed of their bureaucratic boondoggles.

Taxes, like guns and governments, in the eyes of our first president were “the force” in which the order from chaos was restored. Some spiteful loyalists might think that was truly liberal and unpatriotic. Progressives of his time found him to be, I imagine, in his own “Age of Reason.”

This “enlightenment,” as always, is the real path to political greatness. Don’t believe me? Just look at the dollar bill.

Maybe the Donald might give you one back. Who knows, I don’t believe his name’s on anything yet.