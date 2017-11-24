I was heartened to see that a trial date has finally been set for the criminal case against Plains All American for its role in the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill. To avoid more devastating oil spills in the future, the only real solution is to move off fossil fuels to 100 percent renewable energy.

A new bill in Congress, known as the Off Fossil Fuels Act (House Bill 3671) would get the United States to an electric grid powered only by clean, renewable energy by 2035. The Off Fossil Fuels (or OFF) Act would also require all vehicles sold in the U.S. to be “zero emission” and put an immediate moratorium on the approval of new fossil fuel projects, among other measures — all in the next 18 years. The OFF Act would create a just transition fund from money currently going offshore or to subsidize fossil fuels to train impacted workers for good, green jobs.

Congressmember Salud Carbajal has been a leader in fighting offshore drilling and protecting the California coast. It is now time for him to join his colleagues in the California delegation, representatives Barbara Lee, Nanette Barragan, Ted Lieu, Karen Bass, Grace Napolitano, Mark DeSaulnier, and Zoe Lofgren, and cosponsor the OFF Act. The climate, environment, and economy demand that we act now.