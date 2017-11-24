RESQCATS Founder Launches her First Book

In 1997, Jeffyne Telson founded RESQCATS Inc, as a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, care and adoption of stray and abandoned cats and kittens.

In the ensuing 20 years, with the help of a small group of dedicated volunteers, Jeffyne has grown RESQCATS well beyond her dreams, into a highly respected rescue organization that has placed more than 2800 cats and kittens with qualified families and individuals. And now, she has written a book about her journey of creating a cat rescue, the challenges and opportunities she has faced, and most important of all, the valuable life lessons the cats and kittens have taught her.

Wayne Pacelle, direct of the Humane Society of the United States, praises Jeffyne’s passion and dedication to making a difference in the world through RESQCATS “This is a delightful and detailed history of a wonderful rescue organization, RESQCATS, and the autobiography of a selfless advocate who has devoted her adult life to sheltering and caring for cats and other creatures. None of us should be bystanders in a world where homeless animals, neglect, and suffering abound, and Jeffyne Telson shows us how one person can make a difference in quite an extraordinary way.”

Saturday, November 25th from 10 am to 3 pm, there will be a book signing at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive; Santa Barbara, CA 93109; (805)965-6780

RESQCATS is a non-profit, tax-deductible sanctuary dedicated to the rescue, care and adoption of stray and abandoned cats and kittens. 100% of the proceeds from the book go directly to the cats and kittens. Visit the website: www.RESQCATS.org.