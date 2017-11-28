Homegrown Fineries with Poetics of the Handmade

This Saturday, you can give the gift of California artisan craft — fine clothing, exquisite jewelry, handmade wood and leather goods — and receive in return the mood-lifting perks of a bucolic, communal afternoon, to boot.

The wife-husband artist duo of Hannah Vainstein and Nathan Hayden will host the second annual Poetics of the Handmade, a makers’ market featuring more than 15 California artisans and small businesses, the majority of whom hail directly from Santa Barbara. Organic local food from Le Picnic, coffee from The French Press, and music from The Phone Booth will round out the pleasant ambience of sycamores and still-flowing Mission Creek.

Nestled near Rocky Nook Park at a historic 1890s mansion now known as The Lower Lodge, the all-ages event makes for an inviting turn away from the usual retail queue routines. “S.B. has a really rich history of makers and artists,” Vainstein said. “And a lot of the people participating are really representative of a new generation of craftspeople that have a really refined, high-quality aesthetic.”

New to the market this year are woodwork from Californian-French artist/designer Adrian Rubi-Dentzel, local plant-dyed fashions from Jalama Design, botanically inspired ceramics from Mama Coyote and Bonnie Longino, and small-press records and cassettes via Big Sur and Ojai from Gnome Life. Vainstein expects “a very merry day … for locals,” full of “holiday spirit, with camaraderie and friendship — a community of makers coming together to share with our community at large.”

4·1·1

Poetics of the Handmade runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, at The Lower Lodge (609 Mission Canyon Rd.).