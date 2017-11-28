‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Is Year’s Best Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is, without a doubt, the best film I’ve seen all year. With a star-studded cast including Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Peter Dinklage, and up-and-comer Lucas Hedges, the film follows tough-as-nails Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) and her quest to drive the Ebbing police department to properly investigate the rape and murder of her daughter. It’s advertised as a dark comedy/drama, but the film is so much more, serving up developments that are as shocking as they are gut-wrenchingly effective, alongside excellent writing that will have you tearing up, belly laughing, and feeling guilty about your belly laughing in the space of about five minutes.

With astute insights into Southern small-town living, incredible cinematography, and a powerhouse performance from McDormand, Three Billboards is sure to be in line for an Oscar — or 12 — in 2018’s award season.