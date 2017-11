I would like Elena White to know that her review of Goodbye Christopher Robin touched me deeply, particularly how beautifully she conveyed the subtle yet powerful scene in which Christopher Robin explained to his father how he was painfully affected by the unwitting exploitation of his childhood.

I loved reading her entire review, which made me want to run out and see this film. I did, and now I wish to thank her with all my heart!

I only wish the film had received a star.