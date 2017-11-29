Brad Nack’s 20th Anniversary Reindeer Show Opens December 8

Nothing says “holiday season” in Santa Barbara like Brad Nack’s annual 100% Reindeer Art Show. For 20 years, Nack has been painting, exhibiting, and selling hundreds of original, framed oil paintings of reindeer to friends and family in a festive setting that’s part art show and part Christmas party. The artist’s bright palette and expressionist style serve as the foundation for an endlessly unfolding, imaginative vision of what reindeer can be. Despite arriving at Roy with a huge load of finished work, Nack often sells out the entire show during the opening, which will take place this year on Friday, December 8, 6-9 p.m. If you’ve been before, you know why it’s so popular; if you haven’t, treat yourself to one of Santa Barbara’s best and most eclectic holiday traditions. The exhibit shows through January 2, 2018, at Roy (7 W. Carrillo St.). See bradnack.com.