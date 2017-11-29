Earth to Democrats

I’m from the Midwest, and I think Democrats will help Middle America vote for them if they push for a $10 federal minimum wage and tie it to inflation rises. Middle America won’t be for a $15 an hour minimum wage. In pushing for a $15 an hour federal minimum wage, the Democrats will keep pushing Middle America to vote for Republicans again. Only some parts of our more wealthy coastal states can afford to pay a $15 an hour minimum wage.
