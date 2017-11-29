If you’re not following the Dos Pueblos Chargers to their CIF Division 10 football championship game at Quartz Hill on Saturday night, check out the Gauchos and their national mid-major player of the week, Max Heidegger. The sophomore guard averaged 27 points in three wins last week. San Diego’s Toreros are a strong West Coast Conference team, off to a 5-0 start. Junior guard Isaiah Wright, a transfer from Utah, is a triple-double threat. 7pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$14. Call (805) 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.