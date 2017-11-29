S.B. Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week

Nov. 12-18

Lourdes Gilbert, SBCC soccer

The first-year player from Ventura got the no.-1-ranked Vaqueros off to a winning start in the SoCal Regional playoffs, scoring two first-half goals in a 4-0 win over Antelope Valley.

Ty Trosky, Laguna Blanca football

The junior quarterback rushed 123 yards and passed for 108, accounting for five touchdowns in a 42-36 upset of no. 1 Hesperia Christian in the CIF 8-man Division 2 semifinals.

Nov. 19-25

Katherine Sheehy, SBCC soccer

The sophomore scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Cerritos, sending the unbeaten Vaqueros (20-0-1) into the State Final Four at Sacramento this weekend.

John Harris, Bishop Diego football

The Cardinals will play for the CIF Division 6 title at Golden Valley on Friday night, thanks to Harris’s huge game (319 yards rushing, three TDs) in a 45-27 win over Saugus.