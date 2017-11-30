A Woman for All Seasons

“No day is the same,” said Gwendolyn Wu of her love of journalism at the tender age of 20. Currently an Indy intern, Gwen also gofers for an Associated Press photographer at Rose Bowl games — they met at a journo summer camp in San Luis Obispo, “a life-changing experience,” Gwen avers, and he trusts her to run his photo cards from the field to the press box — researched drug users in San Francisco for a magazine last summer, and is editor-in-chief at UCSB’s The Bottom Line. Visiting a rabbit adoption nonprofit — “The volunteers are all so passionate!” — was a surprisingly fun Indy assignment, she said; another standout was covering Joe Biden’s speech in October. We have a feeling we’ll someday be saying, “We knew her when.”