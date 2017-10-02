GoldLink Plays SOhO

It was the grooviest dance party in Santa Barbara County. On Saturday, September 23, State Street’s SOhO Restaurant & Music Club was home to an indulgence of good vibes and smooth moves thanks to GoldLink’s At What Cost Tour. Aided by his effortlessly assured demeanor and opener Masego’s seemingly unrestrainable talents, the D.C. rapper provided fans with an unforgettable night.

Dallin Mello

From the moment he first appeared onstage, GoldLink displayed a command over the crowd akin to hip-hop emcees of decades ago. “We about to turn this into a basement party,”[CQ] he declared a few songs in. These included tracks from his breakout album At What Cost, fan-favorite hits from his mixtape days, and a string of contemporary cuts such as Kendrick Lamar’s “M.A.A.D. City” and Waka Flocka Flame’s “Grove St. Party.”

Although, rather disappointingly, GoldLink’s set fell just short of a full hour, frequent collaborator and tour partner Masego’s performance alone was worth the price of admission. He sang, fell to his knees in the midst of his saxophone solo, and flirted with an electronic drum pad. A slew of front-row ladies were invited onstage near the end of his performance ​— ​they took turns trying to impress the Los Angeles native. On that day, everyone in the crowd wished they were up there.