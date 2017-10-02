No Hurry on Camp 4

Dear Supervisor Joan Hartmann,

Apparently, the county has negotiated a proposed deal with the Chumash, and there is not enough time for proper review by the people it most affects in the Santa Ynez Valley — the people who live here. I cannot understand how in good conscience you can agree to something like this without at least a reasonable time period of 60 days so that those most affected by this major decision can have input to their elected representatives.

As you have said recently, CEQA must be abided by, and the review must have an environmental impact report showing the exact issues and ramifications associated with the proposed agreement. I don’t believe you in good conscience can go forward with the proposed agreement unless these things are done.

You have lectured people about your tenure on the EPA and urban sprawl when these very same people have met all of the county requirements for developments, and then in turn you voted against their proposals because of those issues which seem to be very personal to you.

Please consider a review period of no less than 60 days for this matter and do not rush this major decision through for any reason.