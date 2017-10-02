Two Santa Barbara Residents Wounded in Vegas

At least two residents of Santa Barbara were wounded in Las Vegas during the hail of gunfire that claimed 58 lives and wounded more than 500. Brian Mack was reportedly shot in the stomach. He has already undergone surgery and is recovering, according to Facebook pages. His wife, Lara Mack, was grazed in the head by a bullet.

Both were in Las Vegas to enjoy the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Both were shot by Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old Nevada resident who opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, where authorities found 10 rifles. Although ISIS is claiming credit for the attack, authorities in the small town where Paddock lived — 74 miles from Las Vegas — say they have little incriminating information.