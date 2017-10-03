Health Care Right, Part 2

In response to comments at my previous letter: If we had single payer, or as we call it, Medicare for all it, would be a lot cheaper than the present plan we have. The people who make out on our present plan are the CEOs of the insurance companies and the pharmaceutical companies. Cut the insurance companies out, and deal with the pharma companies, our rates would be cheaper.



Also, I was at the emergency room at Cottage recently, and the room was packed. That is because some people cannot afford doctors. They do not get the care they need and have to use emergency care. We the taxpayers pay for that.

With single payer, our taxes will go up, but no longer we will have to pay the insurance company. We need single payer. It is the cheapest and best method.