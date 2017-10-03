Paradise Road Parking Is Free

The new concessionaire operating the pay-kiosk on Paradise Road, Parks Management Company, is reported to be charging a fee for all vehicles driving past the kiosk.

The concessionaire fees are in fact only permitted for the use of the campgrounds and day-use areas past the kiosk. If you are just going to park by the side of the road, for instance, to take a dip in the river, no fee is required.

So remember to let the kiosk staff know if you are just parking along the road, and they should wave you on through. (They should really post a sign letting visitors know this).