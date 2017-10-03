Reviewed: ‘Django’

SBIFF’s French “Wave” Festival opened and will close on musical notes: the Isabelle Huppert-starring Souvenir and tonight’s Django, about a very specific chapter in the life of Django Reinhardt, the legendary, two-fingered “Gypsy Jazz” genius. Music bios are a tricky business: take on too much of a life and it becomes a blur; narrow to too small a slice of the life, and the sense of a life goes missing. Director Etienne Komar’s Django (which opened this year’s Berlin Film Festival), zeroes in on his mid ’40s period, with France under Nazi occupation and Roma camps under siege, sometimes to the detriment of the powerful musical possibilities. Reda Kateb does a wonderful job in the title role (and with surprising veracity of fancy guitar fingerwork), but in a more ruminative and suffering state — given the harshly repressive, Nazi-thumbscrewed circumstances — rather than with the rogue-like swagger Reinhardt was known for earlier. The film delves into WWII intrigue and a vantage point of Gypsy-focused Nazi persecution not often seen on screen. But the musical moments — persuasively provided by the gifted Dutch Django-worshipping Rosenberg Trio — are abuzz with life, bravado, melancholy, and timeless resonance. We’ll have to wait for Django: the Early Years.