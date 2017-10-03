WEATHER »
Tennyson plays Soho

Eugene Cheng

Tennyson plays Soho

Tennyson Plays SOhO

Canadian Duo Enchants Crowd

By

Despite the complexity required for a proper Tennyson concert, it was the little things that made the brother and sister’s ​— ​Luke and Tess Pretty ​— ​Wednesday night show an unparalleled experience, such as the knowing looks they shared when they hit a certain rhythmic sweet spot. Or when Luke allowed his voice to crack gently on “Too Long,” signaling increasing emotional and physical intensity in the duo’s performance. Or the nearly bursting-at-the-seams demeanor Tess took on in anticipation of the next beat drop.

Tennyson plays Soho
Click to enlarge photo

Eugene Cheng

Tennyson plays Soho

Tennyson relishes in its quirks. Not just in its music ​— ​Luke handles keyboard and sample triggering; Tess commands an electronic-minded drum set ​— ​but also in its showmanship. Despite the fact that there’s so much going on in their songs, the youthful pair found a way to deliver both technically and with charisma. With a set of time-synced neon fluorescent lights hanging behind the stage, an aura of playful magic made its way throughout the room, leaving the audience spellbound.

But alas, not everything was perfect: The Canadian electronic music act’s first few songs were marred by minor production issues. “If we were a laptop, we’d be off to a great start,” Luke said jokingly after miscuing a song. The duo’s poise handling the missteps highlighted the humanity they inject into their spontaneous, jazz-centric electronic tracks. And the smiles they constantly wear could ease many world problems if seen by all.



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: