Tennyson plays Soho

Despite the complexity required for a proper Tennyson concert, it was the little things that made the brother and sister’s ​— ​Luke and Tess Pretty ​— ​Wednesday night show an unparalleled experience, such as the knowing looks they shared when they hit a certain rhythmic sweet spot. Or when Luke allowed his voice to crack gently on “Too Long,” signaling increasing emotional and physical intensity in the duo’s performance. Or the nearly bursting-at-the-seams demeanor Tess took on in anticipation of the next beat drop.

Eugene Cheng

Tennyson relishes in its quirks. Not just in its music ​— ​Luke handles keyboard and sample triggering; Tess commands an electronic-minded drum set ​— ​but also in its showmanship. Despite the fact that there’s so much going on in their songs, the youthful pair found a way to deliver both technically and with charisma. With a set of time-synced neon fluorescent lights hanging behind the stage, an aura of playful magic made its way throughout the room, leaving the audience spellbound.

But alas, not everything was perfect: The Canadian electronic music act’s first few songs were marred by minor production issues. “If we were a laptop, we’d be off to a great start,” Luke said jokingly after miscuing a song. The duo’s poise handling the missteps highlighted the humanity they inject into their spontaneous, jazz-centric electronic tracks. And the smiles they constantly wear could ease many world problems if seen by all.