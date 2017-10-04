District 5 Candidates to Speak at MacKenzie Park Forum

For a closer look at the candidates for City Council, the Santa Barbara Independent holds the second of three forums Wednesday evening. Starting at 6 p.m., candidates for District 5 — Eric Friedman and Warner McGrew — will present their views on city issues at the MacKenzie Park Adult Building (corner of State St. and Las Positas Rd.), moderated by Indy senior editor Tyler Hayden.

The third and final council candidate forum — with District 6’s Gregg Hart, Jack Ucciferri, and Aaron Solis — takes place next Wednesday, October 11, 6 p.m., at the restaurant Viva (1114 State St.).

The following week, a debate between the five mayoral candidates — Angel Martinez, Bendy White, Cathy Murillo, Frank Hotchkiss, and Hal Conklin — takes the stage at the Garvin Theatre on the West Campus at Santa Barbara City College, moderated by Independent reporter Nick Welsh and KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian. The 7 p.m. debate on Tuesday, October 17, starts with a 5:30 p.m. reception. Go to kcrw.org/debate to RSVP, hold a seat, and even ask a question.

For tickets and more information, visit sbindytickets.com, or watch live on the Indy’s Facebook page.

Related Stories

District 5 Council Candidate Brain-Pick

District 6 Council Candidate Debrief

and more …