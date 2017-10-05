Angelina Jolie on ‘First They Killed My Father’

Never mind the nattering scuttlebutting and the tabloid “fake news” cycles concerning Angelina Jolie at the moment. What matters now in the famed actress/director/producer’s life is the fact that she has just expanded her impressive filmography as a director, following In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken, and By the Sea, by one, with the engrossing and important new Netflix film First They Killed My Father. What she has wrought is one of the most affecting and, by nature, harrowing — yet also beautiful — cinematic accounts of the Khmer Rouge’s reign of genocidal terror during the 1970s, during which an estimated quarter of the nation’s population of seven million was killed. It’s a personal project on various levels. Jolie first traveled to Cambodia in 2000, while filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), and fell in love with the country, its culture, and its people. She ended up adopting her eldest son, Maddox, a Cambodian orphan. Around the same time, she met her friend, the author Loung Ung, whose book — about her own experience as a child, from 1975 to ’78, during the Khmer Rouge atrocities — is the basis of the new film. The pair wrote the screenplay together, and eventually marshalled the resources to create the film in the country and in its native Khmer language, with the help of respected Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh. Among the movie’s numerous points of distinction is a remarkable, poised performance of Loung as a young girl, by Sreymoch Sareum, and captivating visuals from cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle that capture the resplendent natural beauty of a country that has also known the depths of tragedy. Presently, the film can be streamed on Netflix, and it has had theatrical runs in select markets. It deserves big-screen and Oscar consideration — having been chosen as Cambodia’s Academy Awards nominee for Best Foreign Language Film. Courtesy Photo

Jolie and Ung were in Santa Barbara recently, to speak after a screening of the film via the Cinema Society program of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), with a post-movie Q&A by SBIFF head Roger Durling. During the screening, the pair sat down for an interview with the Santa Barbara Independent over lunch in their bungalow at the El Encanto, where the stunning ocean view and ample creature comforts seemed a world away from the horrors portrayed on the screen.

You have created a very powerful film. I knew about the Khmer Rouge tragedy, but you dealt with it in such a subtle way. With war films, there is the temptation to resort to explicit and excessive violence, but you don’t go that route. Was that a conscious decision?

Angelina Jolie (AJ): Well, as much as it was about coming to terms with history and making sure that the country that doesn’t often speak about these issues speaks about it, and that young people are educated about the horrors, equally, it was about Cambodian family, culture, love. That’s what should always live on, beyond war.

Loung Ung (LU): As a survivor and a writer, it was important for me to tell the story of the love that you hold on to, the love that helps you survive. I never wanted to write a book about war. I wanted to write about what it takes to survive a war, to honor my family … I keep a journal. I’ve been writing for a long time. When I started thinking about publishing my work, after Pol Pot died in 1998, in one of his interviews, he said he did what he did “for love.” I wanted to negate that policy. Love does not a genocide make. Love does not result in 1.7-2 million Cambodians dead. I wanted to tell a story of what love looks like, with a father, a mother, brothers and sisters, and survival and grace and joy and faith. That’s how I wrote my book.

Loung, you lived through this story. What was it like the first time you saw the finished film on a big screen? Was that a particularly emotional event?

LU: It was. I had incredible gratitude. Outside of the immediate sadness and anger, the spirituality of the film touched me. The opening scene of the family sitting down together for dinner may seem very ordinary for many people. But for me, it was almost as if my family had come back to life. I don’t have that image of my family in that way. And to see them alive and happy and eating a meal together was something very beautiful. That completely tore me apart, because you miss it.

Apart from The Killing Fields, the astonishing story of the Khmer Rouge hasn’t entered the realm of film very often. Has the subject been dealt with much in Cambodian film?

AJ: Rithy (Panh), our producer, has [dealt with it]. He makes extraordinary documentaries. Things had to come together for the country to come together, to be able to deal with it, in the right time and the right place. It was important to make this in-country. The Killing Fields was shot in the Philippines, and it was in English. I loved The Killing Fields. It’s one of my favorite movies. But it didn’t bring me as close as I wanted.

[Loung’s] book brought me inside a family and brought me inside Cambodia …. Nothing of this size has been shot in this country, or in the language of Khmer. I believe very strongly in languages and am concerned about languages disappearing. It’s very important that films are made in foreign languages, for that country. I understand the idea of adjusting for the masses, on occasion. But it’s equally important to do it as it is, and as it truly speaks to the people in their tongue.

What about how this film will play out with a general public? There is that fear of reading among a general moviegoing public.

AJ: I’m hoping that people give it a chance. It’s also not packed full of dialogue, so you’re not spending a lot of time [reading]. It’s interesting how you can put a subtitle over a moment and an image, and it becomes something even stronger, when you see certain words and a certain face. In this particular film, it was important where the words would come in and how they’d land, which could become part of the experience and not something where you’re competing with the screen.

By Courtesy Photo