Mega Mixer a Big Hit for Area Business People

On September 28, five organizations representing area businesses and the community itself held their 4th annual Mega Mixer at Sonos’s Chapala Street facility. The event co-hosts were the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, The Goleta Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Association, Hospitality Santa Barbara, and Visit Santa Barbara.

A sold-out crowd of 400 guests mingled at Sonos’s facility (formerly Samy’s Camera). There was plenty of networking and socializing going on, and a fair amount of curious gazing around the inside of this iconic company. The Bryan Titus Trio played its signature post-modern barn dance music, while a dozen food and beverage purveyors offered generous tastings.



The program was limited to welcoming remarks by the heads of three of the host organizations — Downtown Santa Barbara Executive Director Maggie Campbell, the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region President/CEO Ken Oplinger, and Visit Santa Barbara President/CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes. The rest of the evening was a lively party. This event undoubtedly will sell out again next year.

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, founded in 1878, has as its mission to promote the regional economic environment by supporting its members and collaborating with business, government, and community resources. It has about 750 members stretching from Santa Maria to Carpinteria. The Chamber hosts an After Hours Mixer the second Thursday of each month at member businesses and a Coffee & Connections Breakfast the fourth Thursday of each month at the Santa Barbara Zoo. For more info, go to sbchamber.org.



The Goleta Chamber of Commerce, with a membership base of 450, has as its mission to enhance the vibrant quality of life where residents, businesses, and visitors can thrive. The chamber holds a Business After Hours event on the third Wednesday of the month at an area business and a Business-2-Business Breakfast on the first Tuesday of each month at Earl Warren Showgrounds. For more info, go to goletachamber.org.

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, founded in 1967, is dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of the business, cultural, community and environmental vitality of Downtown Santa Barbara. It has about 1,500 members. The organization runs 1st Thursday, the monthly evening of art and culture at downtown galleries and other venues. For more info, go to downtownsb.org.

Hospitality Santa Barbara (HSB) is an association comprised of about 165 hotel, motel, and restaurant owners and operators as well as other businesses affiliated with the visitor industry. It represents the interests of these entities. HSB is administrated by the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region. For more info, go to hospitalitysb.com.

Visit Santa Barbara does tourism marketing. It is jointly funded by the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District, and by a membership of hospitality-related businesses. It was formerly known as the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission. For more info, go to santabarbaraca.com.

By Gail Arnold