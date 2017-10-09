Apartment Lottery Signups Ongoing

Pre-applications became available for 70 low-income apartments in Goleta as of last Monday, according to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, the project developer. Destined for residents who earn at or below 60 percent of the area median income, the one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments are at the corner of Highway 101 and Los Carneros Road where the Village at Los Carneros development is going up.

Dubbed Casas de Los Carneros, the affordables are Section 8 friendly, and candidates are screened for credit and rental history. October 16 is the cutoff date for applications, and a lottery will be held October 25. The apartments are slated to be completed by January 2018. More information is at pshhc.org, and applications can be had at the Storke Ranch Apartments, 6822 Phelps Road.