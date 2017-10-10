Join the ‘Independent’ and the District 6 Candidates

Scrutiny of council candidates continues in the third and last talk, this time with Gregg Hart, Jack Ucciferri, and Aaron Solis, all running to represent the residents of District 6. Join Independent news editor Tyler Hayden at 6 p.m. at the restaurant Viva, located in La Arcada, 1114 State Street.

The following week, a debate between the five mayoral candidates — Angel Martinez, Bendy White, Cathy Murillo, Frank Hotchkiss, and Hal Conklin — takes the stage at the Garvin Theatre on the West Campus at Santa Barbara City College, moderated by Independent reporter Nick Welsh and KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian. The 7 p.m. debate on Tuesday, October 17, starts with a 5:30 p.m. reception. Go to kcrw.org/debate to RSVP, hold a seat, and even ask a question.

For tickets and more information, visit sbindytickets.com, or watch live on the Indy’s Facebook page.

