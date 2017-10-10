Monte Vista Goes on Lockdown After Nearby Break-In Attempt

Monte Vista Elementary School went on lockdown shortly before noon after a nearby neighborhood 9-1-1 call. A police officer responding to the 800 block of Anza Drive found a woman with what looked like a kitchen knife, who’d tried to break into a home. The officer held the woman at gunpoint, keeping his distance and trying to keep the situation calm until a supervisor, driving across town from an armed robbery near the police station, arrived after about four minutes, said Anthony Wagner, a public engagement manager for SBPD.

The supervisor shot the woman with a beanbag shotgun, which caused her to drop the knife, but she quickly picked it up again. A second round and a tazer staggered her, but the three officers had to fight to pry the knife from her hands. The woman seemed to have psychiatric issues, Wagner said, and was charged with multiple felony charges including assault. The school’s lockdown ended shortly after noon.